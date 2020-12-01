Left Menu
Conspiracy to grab land of farmers: Akhilesh Yadav

The former UP chief minister also accused the government of giving false promises of doubling income of farmers. "We, who do agriculture, clearly understand the conspiracy of grabbing lands of farmers under the guise of farm laws by giving 'jumla' (false promise) of doubling the income.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 01-12-2020 13:30 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 12:59 IST
Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday attacked the BJP over the issue of farm laws, charging that under its guise there is a "conspiracy" to grab lands of farmers. The former UP chief minister also accused the government of giving false promises of doubling income of farmers.

"We, who do agriculture, clearly understand the conspiracy of grabbing lands of farmers under the guise of farm laws by giving 'jumla' (false promise) of doubling the income. We are struggling as usual with our farmer brothers, so that the structure protecting the MSP, market and agriculture remains intact. BJP is over now!," Yadav said in a tweet in Hindi. Farmers, mostly from Punjab and Haryana, are holding protests at the Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur borders of the national capital against the Centre's new agri-marketing laws.

Expressing his support to farmers, Yadav had earlier said that if farmers were left to the market and the big players, then they would never benefit. The Centre has invited agitating farmer unions for talks on Tuesday. The stir by farmers appeared to intensify despite a strong defence of the legislation by the government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has accused the opposition of "playing tricks" on farmers again through misinformation.

