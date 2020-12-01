Left Menu
BrahMos cruise missile successfully hits target in test fire

The anti-ship version of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile with a strike range of 300 kilometers successfully hit its target ship in a test fire on Tuesday.

01-12-2020
The BrahMos supersonic cruise missile. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The anti-ship version of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile with a strike range of 300 kilometers successfully hit its target ship in a test fire on Tuesday. As per sources, the target was set near the Car Nicobar islands in the Bay of Bengal, and the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO)-developed missile was launched from the Indian Navy's INS Ranvijay at 9.25 am.

A land-attack version of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile was also successfully test-fired from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands territory earlier this week. The BrahMos supersonic cruise missile is the world's fastest operational system in its class. The DRDO recently extended the range of the missile system from the existing 298 km to around 450 km.

