Tokyo governor wants vulnerable elderly excluded from travel programme

Tokyo governor wants vulnerable elderly excluded from travel programmeReuters | Tokyo | Updated: 01-12-2020 16:33 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 16:16 IST
Tokyo's governor asked the government on Tuesday to temporarily exclude people aged over 65 from a scheme encouraging travel and tourism in Japan, saying it could expose them to infection.
"The elderly are more susceptible to becoming severely ill so from that standpoint we asked for the change," Yuriko Koike told journalists. "The decision and how to go about it is for the government to make."
- READ MORE ON:
- Yuriko Koike