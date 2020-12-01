Left Menu
Development News Edition

Biden shortlist for White House key environmental post shows focus on environmental justice

Ali is vice president for environmental justice at the National Wildlife Federation and a former senior adviser for environmental justice at the Environmental Protection Agency. He did not confirm whether he was being vetted, but told Reuters the incoming administration should make sure federal agencies consider how industrial permitting affects surrounding communities.

Reuters | Updated: 01-12-2020 16:41 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 16:30 IST
Biden shortlist for White House key environmental post shows focus on environmental justice
US President elect-Joe Biden Image Credit: ANI

President-elect Joe Biden is vetting three environmental justice leaders to head up the White House agency that will take the lead in coordinating efforts to safeguard communities disproportionately affected by pollution, according to sources familiar with the process.

The shortlist for head of the White House Council on Environmental Quality (CEQ) signals a focus by the incoming Biden administration on environmental policies that aim to ensure improved clean air and water for poor and minority communities that have historically taken the brunt of industrial pollution. The Biden transition team is considering Mustafa Santiago Ali, Cecilia Martinez and Brenda Mallory to lead the CEQ, according to three sources familiar with the process. The position requires Senate confirmation.

A spokesman for the transition team declined to comment on possible appointments. Ali is vice president for environmental justice at the National Wildlife Federation and a former senior adviser for environmental justice at the Environmental Protection Agency.

He did not confirm whether he was being vetted, but told Reuters the incoming administration should make sure federal agencies consider how industrial permitting affects surrounding communities. "We will need to do a full environmental justice analysis across all agencies, which would make sure we are addressing the gaps and not causing additional impacts on communities that are unseen and unheard," he said.

Martinez is an adviser to the Biden team handling the transition at CEQ, and is president of the Center for Earth, Energy and Democracy, an organization that provides research to environmental justice groups. She did not confirm if she was being vetted, and downplayed the possibility she would be picked.

Mallory is head of regulatory affairs at the Southern Environmental Law Center and previously served as general counsel for the CEQ. She said CEQ was the right agency to carry out Biden's environmental justice agenda because of its oversight of federal environmental permitting and engagement with outside stakeholder groups. But she added that Biden would need to increase the office staff "if environmental justice were to be elevated."

Mallory said she was aware of being under consideration for a role in the administration but had not yet been vetted. One source close to the transition team said the incoming administration also started final vetting this week for three finalists to head up the EPA - California air regulator Mary Nichols, clean air advocate Heather McTeer Toney, and National Wildlife Federation Chief Executive and Biden adviser Collin O'Mara. An announcement would likely come after other positions, such as attorney general, were named, the source said.

Nichols and McTeer Toney told Reuters they would be interested in heading up the EPA. O'Mara declined to comment.

TRENDING

BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Nov 30

Health News Roundup: In first for Australia, prime minister speaks to parliament on video link; U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus and more

World News Roundup: Tigray forces claim war drags on; 'Very significant' week for Brexit talks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

MNREGA: More than 1.22 lakh families in Chhattisgarh got employment of more than 100 days

New Delhi India, December 1 ANIPNN In Chhattisgarh, one lakh 21 thousand 740 families have been provided employment of more than 100 days till date in current financial year of 2020-21, under MNREGA Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment ...

Sonalika Leads Industry Growth with 11,478 Domestic Sales in November'20

Sonalika Tractors, one of Indias leading tractor manufacturers and the No.1 Exports brand in the country, is thankful to the farmers across the globe for their trust and confidence shown month on month during FY21 in the companys technologi...

Raw jute supply concerns, political activities prompting jute mills to close in Bengal: Officials

Despite large order inflows, some jute mills in West Bengal are witnessing operational disruptions due to political factors and raw jute supply concerns, officials said on Tuesday. Three mills - North Brook, Weaverly and Howrah Jute Mill - ...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now European vaccine hopesPfizer and BioNTechs COVID-19 vaccine could be rolled out in Europe this month, the companies said on Tuesday after applying for EU emergency approval. The ap...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020