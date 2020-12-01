Left Menu
PM should take lead in resolving impasse with farmers: Raj CM

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi must take the lead in resolving the impasse with farmers. PM Modi ji must take the lead to resolve this impasse.

01-12-2020
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi must take the lead in resolving the impasse with farmers. He said the Centre's invitation to farmer unions for talks is a step in the right direction, but taken too late.

“There is growing concern not only in the country but in other countries as well, where a sizable number of Persons of Indian Origin live, regarding protest of farmers in India. PM Modi ji must take the lead to resolve this impasse. Farmers' genuine demands must be met,” Gehlot tweeted. The Centre on Tuesday offered to set up a committee to look into issues raised by farmers protesting against new farm laws, but it was rejected by representatives of 35 agitating organisations during their marathon meeting with three union ministers that ended without any resolution.

The meeting remained inconclusive and the government has called for another round of discussions on Thursday, December 3, union leaders said. PTI SDA SRY

