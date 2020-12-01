Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi government notifies one farm law, examining the other two

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had also demanded withdrawing of the laws in a protest by AAP at Jantar Mantar last month. Officials said that vegetables and fruits were deregulated in 2014 enabling trading beyond agricultural produce marketing committee managed mandis.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2020 22:25 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 22:14 IST
Delhi government notifies one farm law, examining the other two
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi government has notified one of the three central farm laws and is examining the remaining two, officials said on Tuesday. The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Ordinance, 2020 was notified on November 23, said a senior Delhi government official.

"The remaining two laws are under examination by the development department of the Delhi government," he said. The ruling AAP said the notification allows farmers to sell their crop anywhere, including outside mandis. Selling of fruits and vegetables was already de-regulated in Delhi many years ago; now this holds for grains too, it said. The party has openly supported the farmers demands to scrap the laws. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had also demanded withdrawing of the laws in a protest by AAP at Jantar Mantar last month.

Officials said that vegetables and fruits were deregulated in 2014 enabling trading beyond agricultural produce marketing committee managed mandis. The notified law adds foodgrains and poultry to the list, they said. Opposition BJP and Congress attacked the AAP for its support to farmers agitation while notifying the farm law.

"The notification exposes duplicacy of AAP and the Kejriwal government. They want to share the benefits of the new farm laws while misguiding the farmers," charged BJP MP and former Delhi unit president Manoj Tiwari. The AAP hit back at the BJP over the issue saying it was trying to divert attention of people from the nationwide protest by the farmers.

"BJP is clueless about how to handle the nationwide protest by farmers and is therefore hopelessly trying to divert attention of the public," it said in a statement. The mandis have not been dismantled and they are continuing. Farmers demand is that they should get MSP (minimum support price) whether inside or outside mandi which AAP supports, added the statement.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh also lashed out at the AAP, saying the party issued the notification in the "midst of the crisis" while "pretending" to be standing with the farmers. The AAP on the other hand accused him of joining hands with the BJP and being a "BJP CM" . Meanwhile, the All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC) has appealed to the Kejriwal government to withdraw notification of this "anti-farmer mandi law and to come clean on support to farmers".

A statement issued by AIKSCC general secretary Ashish Mittal also accused the Centre of "misinterpreting" farmers demands as "Opposition-led misinformation" against the farm laws..

TRENDING

BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Nov 30

One Punch Man Chapter 136 release date, focus on Black’s backstory, Blast vs Saitama

Health News Roundup: In first for Australia, prime minister speaks to parliament on video link; U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden to present top economy advisers as pandemic threat worsens

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden will formally introduce his top economic policy advisers on Tuesday as his administration prepares to take power amid a slowing economic recovery hampered by the resurgent coronavirus pandemic.Biden will appea...

Government, farmer unions to discuss specific issues related to farm laws on Dec 3

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said on Tuesday that the meeting with representatives of farmers unions was good and they had been urged to share specific issues related to farm Acts on Wednesday which will be discussed duri...

Maha BJP leader says one-year-old MVA govt complete failure

Senior Maharashtra BJP leaderMadhav Bhandari on Tuesday said the Maha Vikas Aghadigovernment had completely failed in its first year in powerand alleged it was led by a chief minister who had not gone toMantralaya, the state secretariat, fo...

Efficient irrigation system essential for success of agriculture sector: Shekhawat

With climate change and reduced water availability affecting major parts of India, an efficient irrigation system is essential for the success of the agriculture sector in India, Union Jal Shakti minister Gajendra Singh Shekhwat said on Tue...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020