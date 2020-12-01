Maharashtra reports 4,930 new coronavirus cases

Maharashtra reported 4,930 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday taking the total count to 18,28,826. The state's Health Department said that 6,290 recoveries/discharges and 95 fatalities related to COVID-19 were also recorded in the last 24 hours.

With 89,098 cases, Maharashtra continues to have the maximum number of active cases in the country. A total of 47,246 people have succumbed to the disease so far in the state while 16,91,412 have recovered from the virus.

India reported 31,118 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours. (ANI)