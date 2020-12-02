Left Menu
Automakers pledge to work with Biden to reduce emissions

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-12-2020 02:27 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 02:21 IST
Automakers pledge to work with Biden to reduce emissions
US President elect-Joe Biden Image Credit: ANI

A group representing major automakers on Tuesday vowed to work with President-elect Joe Biden on efforts to reduce vehicle emissions even as the industry remains split over an effort to bar California from setting rules.

The group, representing General Motors Co, Volkswagen AG, Toyota Motor Corp, Ford Motor Co and most major automakers, said after a meeting Tuesday that it "looks forward to engaging with the incoming Biden administration ... to advance the shared goals of reducing emissions and realizing the benefits of an electric future."

