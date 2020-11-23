Left Menu
Women to serve at key positions in Joe Biden administration

Since the winning of the US presidential elections, Joe Biden has picked several women for several key positions.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 23-11-2020 21:32 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 21:32 IST
Women to serve at key positions in Joe Biden administration
US President-elect Joe Biden. Image Credit: ANI

Since the winning of the US presidential elections, Joe Biden has picked several women for several key positions. Among the women who will be holding important positions is Kamala Harris, who has been chosen as the Vice-President. She is the first woman, the first Black and the first Indian American to have been elected for the vice president.

According to a report by The Hill, Biden also has named women to serve as his White House counsel and deputy chief of staff. Citing figures from the transition team, The Hill further said that 53 per cent of Biden-Harris senior transition staff are women and 52 per cent of all transition staff are women.

"As he did during the campaign to his transition, Joe Biden will be intentional in finding diverse voices to develop and implement his policy vision to tackle our nation's toughest challenges," a Biden-Harris transition official said in a statement to The Hill. Meanwhile, several women have been selected for high-level national security positions like Avril Haines, a candidate for CIA director or director of national intelligence; Susan Rice, a contender for secretary of State; and Michele Flournoy, for secretary of Defense.

"He did that with the appointment of Kamala Harris and he's clearly doing that in who he is picking to be a part of his transition," Debbie Walsh, the director of the Center for American Women and Politics at Rutgers University, told The Hill. "If the goal at the end of the day is to have an administration that looks like America, having a transition team that looks that way will only make that process easier," she added.

Earlier in the day, Biden took to Twitter and said, "I pledge to be a president who seeks not to divide, but to unify. Who doesn't see red and blue states, but a United States. And who will work with all my heart to win the confidence of the whole people." According to an earlier report by CNN, Biden defeated Trump by a margin of 12,284 votes, according to the final results from the audit, which was a slight drop as compared to the pre-audit results. (ANI)

