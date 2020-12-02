Jharkhand reports 181 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths

Jharkhand reported 181 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the total number of cases to 1,09,332, according to the data released by the health department. 5 more deaths were also reported on Tuesday, taking the death toll to 969.

Meanwhile, India reported 31,118 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's data on Tuesday. The overall coronavirus cases reached 94,62,810 including 4,35,603 active cases and 88,89,585 recoveries. With 482 new deaths, the cumulative toll mounted to 1,37,621. (ANI)