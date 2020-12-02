Left Menu
SpiceXpress to extend logistical support in COVID vaccine distribution

As the world sets out to rid itself of the COVID-19 pandemic once and for all, SpiceXpress, the cargo arm of SpiceJet, is gearing up to extend logistical support in the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine across the country.

ANI | Gurugram (Haryana) | Updated: 02-12-2020 11:54 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 11:54 IST
As the world sets out to rid itself of the COVID-19 pandemic once and for all, SpiceXpress, the cargo arm of SpiceJet, is gearing up to extend logistical support in the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine across the country. SpiceXpress, in a press statement on Tuesday, said that the temperature sensitivity to maintain the efficacy of the vaccine calls for a reliable, fast and secure logistics partner who understands the importance of cold chains and added that it has come up with Spice Pharma Pro, a specialised service for the seamless transportation of the vaccine.

Speaking about the development, SpiceJet Chairman and Managing Director Ajay Singh said that since the lockdown began SpiceJet and SpiceXpress have worked relentlessly to ensure the transport of vital goods and medical supplies across the country and the world. "We have constantly innovated -- be it converting passenger planes into freighters or carrying cargo on seat. We have been preparing for the humungous task of transporting medicines, vaccines, blood samples and temperature-sensitive cargo by developing end-to-end cold chain logistics solutions," Singh said.

SpiceJet, which has transported 85,000 tons of cargo since March, played a critical role in transporting essentials and medical supplies during the lockdown and ensuring that the country's supply chain remained intact. "We have now tied up with global leaders in cold chain solutions offering active and passive packaging with dedicated equipment to perform seamless cold chain operations and I am happy to share that today SpiceXpress has the capability to transport extremely sensitive drugs and vaccines in controlled temperatures ranging from -40°c to +25°c," Singh said.

"SpiceXpress is ready for the enormous task of distributing sensitive goods both domestically and internationally including COVID-19 vaccines that require stringent transportation conditions," he added. The statement said that SpiceXpress, with a dedicated fleet of 17 cargo aircraft, is capable of flying cargo to both domestic and a wide list of international destinations. (ANI)

