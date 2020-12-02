Left Menu
Parts of Tamil Nadu and Kerala are likely to receive very heavy rainfall as the cyclonic storm 'Burevi', which originated in the southwest Bay of Bengal is moving west-northwestwards direction and is excepted to intensify further during next 12 hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed on Wednesday.

ANI | Kanniyakumari (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 02-12-2020 13:49 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 13:49 IST
Cyclone Burevi : Very heavy rainfall predicted in Tamil Nadu, Kerala
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

Parts of Tamil Nadu and Kerala are likely to receive very heavy rainfall as the cyclonic storm 'Burevi', which originated in the southwest Bay of Bengal is moving west-northwestwards direction and is excepted to intensify further during next 12 hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed on Wednesday. The Cyclone Burevi is excepted to cross south Tamil Nadu between Kanniyakumari and Pamban on the morning of December 4 with the wind speed of 70-80 kmph gusting to 90 kmph. A yellow alert has been issued to these regions, according to the IMD.

Two teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed at Kanniyakumari, Tamil Nadu and Alappuzha, Kerala in view of cyclone, NDRF informed. "NDRF teams have reached most of the locations and ready (to) serve and save people in Tamil Nadu and Kerala," Satya Pradhan, Director General of NDRF tweeted.

As of today, the cyclone is moving west-northwest direction in the southwest Bay of Bengal with a speed of 15 kmph. The cyclonic storm is about 240 km east-southeast of Trincomalee (Sri Lanka), 470 km east-southeast of Pamban (India) and 650 km away from east-northeast of Kanniyakumari (India). Meanwhile, IMD has advised fisherfolks not to venture out in the sea and suspended fishing operations during December 2 to 5 over southwest Bay of Bengal and along the coast of east Sri Lanka. (ANI)

