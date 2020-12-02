Left Menu
Development News Edition

Amid farmer protest, Navjot Singh Sidhu claims country on path to extreme hunger, famine

Amid the ongoing farmer protests in and around the national capital, Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Tuesday claimed that the country was on the path to extreme hunger and famine, and lamented on the unequal distribution of wealth in the country.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 02-12-2020 14:17 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 14:17 IST
Amid farmer protest, Navjot Singh Sidhu claims country on path to extreme hunger, famine
Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Amid the ongoing farmer protests in and around the national capital, Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Tuesday claimed that the country was on the path to extreme hunger and famine, and lamented on the unequal distribution of wealth in the country. Taking to Twitter, Sidhu said, "India's richest 1 per cent hold more wealth than the bottom 70 per cent. Poor toil, while rich consolidate wealth, farmers labour, but capitalist earn. Ambani added 90 Crore every hour to his wealth in the last six months, while Adani's wealth increased by 61 per cent."

He also pointed out India's poor rank in the Global Hunger Index. "Meanwhile, India ranks 94th among 107 Nations in Global Hunger Index. We are on path to extreme hunger/ famine. Famines are not caused by non-existence of food, food is there, but is stored in Cold Storages and warehouses of Capitalist, beyond the purchasing capacity of Poor," he added.

This comes amid as the farmers' protest against the three agricultural sector laws passed by the Central government in the last monsoon session enters its seventh day, with demonstrations at the borders of the national capital and on the Sant Nirankari Samagam ground in Burari. Yesterday, the Union government held a meeting with the representatives of the protesting farmers and offered to set up a committee to look into their demands, which they rejected.

After the meeting, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, however, said that the discussion was "good" and the fourth round of talks will be held on December 3. The farmers are protesting against The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136 release date, focus on Black’s backstory, Blast vs Saitama

SBI customers take to social media, complain about transaction failures

A large-scale tool to investigate the function of autism spectrum disorder genes

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, Is there any chance for Season 4? What more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pope condemns "terroristic massacre" of Nigerian farmers

Pope Francis condemned on Wednesday the killing of scores of farmers and villagers in northeast Nigeria by suspected Islamist militants as a terroristic massacre that offended the name of God. Francis spoke of Saturdays attack during his we...

Hong Kong shares close lower on tech, healthcare retreat

Hong Kong shares settled lower on Wednesday, as technology and healthcare stocks dropped tracking mainland markets with investors taking a pause after a rally fuelled by upbeat factory data. At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was d...

Farm laws: NSUI holds protests outside residences of Rajasthan MPs

Expressing solidarity with the farmers protesting against the Centres new farm laws, Congress student wing NSUI held demonstrations in front of the residences of MPs in Rajasthan on Wednesday. National Students Union of India NSUI state pre...

Senate GOP leader sticking with partisan COVID relief plan

Top Senate Republican Mitch McConnell said hes largely sticking with a partisan, scaled-back COVID-19 relief bill that has already failed twice this fall, even as Democratic leaders and a bipartisan group of moderates offered concessions in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020