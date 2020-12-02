Left Menu
Development News Edition

Priyanka Gandhi slams UP govt for rising crimes against women

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday lashed out at Yogi Adityanath government for failing to control crimes against women in Uttar Pradesh.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-12-2020 14:37 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 14:37 IST
Priyanka Gandhi slams UP govt for rising crimes against women
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (Photo/Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday lashed out at Yogi Adityanath government for failing to control crimes against women in Uttar Pradesh. Tagging a media report, Congress General Secretary said that the "Mission Shakti" programme launched by UP government has failed to deliver as a crime against women are being covered up.

"When the government's only aim is hypocrisy and false propaganda, then the missions will fail. The BJP government's Mission Shakti failed to cover the rising crimes against women in UP," She tweeted. To substantiate her charges, she said, " A case is being filed after a month against the accused that burnt a woman. Crimes are increasing." (Tweet roughly translated from Hindi)

The media report tagged by the Congress leader mentioned a case of a 21-year-old woman, who was allegedly set on fire on October 23 in the Bhadohi district of Uttar Pradesh. The report claimed that a case in the incident was filed against five accused after a month, as the accused were threatening to kill the victim if she filed a case against them.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched the "Mission Shakti" programme for women security on October 17. During the launch event, the Chief Minister asserted that culprits of crimes against women will be punished swiftly as there will be a separate room for women complainants in 1,535 police stations across the state. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136 release date, focus on Black’s backstory, Blast vs Saitama

SBI customers take to social media, complain about transaction failures

A large-scale tool to investigate the function of autism spectrum disorder genes

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, Is there any chance for Season 4? What more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Italy's health minister hopes first COVID vaccines can start in January

Italy will launch a massive, free coronavirus vaccination programme early next year, with health workers and the elderly to be given priority, Health Minister Roberto Speranza told parliament on Wednesday.We finally see land, we have a clea...

Tennis-Women's tour aligns tournament categories with ATP

The Womens Tennis Association WTA will rename its tournament categories from next season to align with the mens ATP, a sign of further collaboration between the tours following a season that was severely disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.T...

Pope condemns "terroristic massacre" of Nigerian farmers

Pope Francis condemned on Wednesday the killing of scores of farmers and villagers in northeast Nigeria by suspected Islamist militants as a terroristic massacre that offended the name of God. Francis spoke of Saturdays attack during his we...

Hong Kong shares close lower on tech, healthcare retreat

Hong Kong shares settled lower on Wednesday, as technology and healthcare stocks dropped tracking mainland markets with investors taking a pause after a rally fuelled by upbeat factory data. At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020