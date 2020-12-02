Farm laws: NSUI holds protests outside residences of Rajasthan MPs

Expressing solidarity with the farmers protesting against the Centre's new farm laws, Congress' student wing NSUI held demonstrations in front of the residences of MPs in Rajasthan on Wednesday. National Students' Union of India (NSUI) state president Abhishek Chaudhary and other leaders held demonstration in front of the residences of Jaipur MP Ramcharan Bohra, Jaipur rural MP Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore and Rajsamand MP Diya Kumari in Jaipur.

Rajasthan has 24 BJP and one RLP (an NDA ally) MPs. "Other leaders and workers held similar protests in front of the houses of MPs in other districts in the state against the central government and the new farm laws," an NSUI spokesperson said.

"The NSUI has demanded withdrawal of the anti-farmers laws. A large number of farmers are protesting against the laws and the Centre should fulfil their demands," he said. Thousands of farmers, most of them from Punjab, are now gathered at Delhi's borders protesting against the three laws enacted in September.

Farmer unions say the new laws will lead to the dismantling of the minimum support price (MSP) system, leaving farmers to the mercy of corporate houses. But the government says the MSP system will continue and the new laws will give farmers more options to sell their crop.