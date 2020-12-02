Left Menu
Development News Edition

Farm laws: NSUI holds protests outside residences of Rajasthan MPs

"Other leaders and workers held similar protests in front of the houses of MPs in other districts in the state against the central government and the new farm laws," an NSUI spokesperson said. "The NSUI has demanded withdrawal of the anti-farmers laws.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 02-12-2020 15:36 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 15:32 IST
Farm laws: NSUI holds protests outside residences of Rajasthan MPs
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Expressing solidarity with the farmers protesting against the Centre's new farm laws, Congress' student wing NSUI held demonstrations in front of the residences of MPs in Rajasthan on Wednesday. National Students' Union of India (NSUI) state president Abhishek Chaudhary and other leaders held demonstration in front of the residences of Jaipur MP Ramcharan Bohra, Jaipur rural MP Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore and Rajsamand MP Diya Kumari in Jaipur.

Rajasthan has 24 BJP and one RLP (an NDA ally) MPs. "Other leaders and workers held similar protests in front of the houses of MPs in other districts in the state against the central government and the new farm laws," an NSUI spokesperson said.

"The NSUI has demanded withdrawal of the anti-farmers laws. A large number of farmers are protesting against the laws and the Centre should fulfil their demands," he said. Thousands of farmers, most of them from Punjab, are now gathered at Delhi's borders protesting against the three laws enacted in September.

Farmer unions say the new laws will lead to the dismantling of the minimum support price (MSP) system, leaving farmers to the mercy of corporate houses. But the government says the MSP system will continue and the new laws will give farmers more options to sell their crop.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136 release date, focus on Black’s backstory, Blast vs Saitama

SBI customers take to social media, complain about transaction failures

A large-scale tool to investigate the function of autism spectrum disorder genes

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, Is there any chance for Season 4? What more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

SCOREBOARD: 3rd ODI, IND vs AUS

Australia M Labuschagne b T Natarajan 7 A Finch c Dhawan b R Jadeja 75 S Smith c Rahul b S Thakur 7 M Henriques c Dhawan b S Thakur 22 C Green c Jadeja ...

Would pursue trade policies showing progress on China's abusive practices, says Biden

US President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday said his goal as President would be to pursue trade policies, which are actually more progressive on Chinas abusive practices like stealing intellectual property, dumping products, illegal subsidies t...

Guj: Man stripped, paraded naked over dispute; 5 held

Five persons have been arrested for allegedly stripping a man and parading him naked in a busy market here in Gujarat after he accused them of indulging in cricket-betting, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place on Tuesday follow...

Playing in I-League has been life-changing: Real Kashmir's Danish Farooq

Real Kashmir FC midfielder Danish Farooq feels that the experience of playing in the I-League has been life-changing. Real Kashmir FC are preparing for their third season in the I-League and Farooq will be a key player for them in the upcom...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020