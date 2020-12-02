Rhea's brother Showik Chakraborty gets bail in drugs case

Left Menu
Showik, brother of Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty, was on Wednesday granted bail by a special narcotics court in Mumbai in connection with a drugs case related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 02-12-2020 16:32 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 16:32 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Showik, brother of Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty, was on Wednesday granted bail by a special narcotics court in Mumbai in connection with a drugs case related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Showik Chakraborty had recently moved a fresh bail application before the special (Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) court in light of a recent Supreme Court judgement, which declared the statements under Section 67 of the NDPS Act inadmissible.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had arrested Showik, his sister, and others under several relevant sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in connection with a case emerging out of the investigation into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. "In the facts and circumstances of the present case, given that no commercial quantity has been alleged in respect of the applicant, there has been no recovery from the applicant and that all allegations pertain only to small quantities, the embargo imposed by Section 37 of the NDPS Act, 1985 would not be applicable," the fresh bail application had said.

It had said a perusal of the remand applications of all the accused arrested in the case makes it evident that there is nothing on record to suggest that the present applicant is in any way involved with the financing, illicit trafficking and/or harboring of offenders in relation to any narcotic drugs or psychotropic substances. "Apart from allegedly procuring the drugs for the late actor, there are no allegations against the applicant of being involved in any other form of illicit traffic or even of purchasing drugs for any other person. Hence, terming the applicant as being part of a "drug syndicate" or having financed the "illicit traffic" of drugs is wholly farfetched and without application of mind," it said.

Earlier, a special NDPS court had rejected Showik's bail application in the matter, after which the same was challenged in the Bombay High Court, which was also rejected. (ANI)

