Norway c.bank has not decided when to cut rates, its governor says
Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 03-05-2024 14:15 IST | Created: 03-05-2024 14:15 IST
Norway's central bank has not yet decided when to start cutting its policy interest rates, Governor Ida Wolden Bache told a news conference on Friday.
Norges Bank kept its key policy interest rate on hold at 4.50% earlier on Friday, as unanimously expected by analysts, and said a tight monetary policy stance may be needed for somewhat longer than previously envisaged to curb inflation.
