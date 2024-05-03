Norway c.bank has not decided when to cut rates, its governor says

Norway's central bank has not yet decided when to start cutting its policy interest rates, Governor Ida Wolden Bache told a news conference on Friday.

Norges Bank kept its key policy interest rate on hold at 4.50% earlier on Friday, as unanimously expected by analysts, and said a tight monetary policy stance may be needed for somewhat longer than previously envisaged to curb inflation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)