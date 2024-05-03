Left Menu

Turkey says Israel trade halted until permanent Gaza ceasefire

Militant group Hamas, which controls Gaza, praised the decision as brave and supportive of Palestinian rights. Last month, Turkey curbed exports of steel, fertiliser and jet fuel among 54 product categories over what it said was Israel's refusal to allow Ankara to take part in aid air-drop operations for Gaza.

Reuters | Updated: 03-05-2024 14:12 IST | Created: 03-05-2024 14:12 IST
Turkey says Israel trade halted until permanent Gaza ceasefire

Turkey will not resume trade with Israel, worth around $7 billion a year, until a permanent ceasefire is secured in Gaza with unhindered humanitarian aid flowing to Palestinians there, its trade minister said on Friday.

Israel's uncompromising attitude and the worsening situation in Gaza prompted Turkey to halt trade, Omer Bolat said in a speech in Istanbul, while announcing April trade figures. Turkey's

decision , announced late on Thursday, made it the first of Israel's key trade partners to halt exports and imports over its

military campaign in Gaza.

Israel's Foreign Minister Israel Katz criticised Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan's move saying it breaks international trade agreements and was "how a dictator behaves". Militant group Hamas, which controls Gaza, praised the decision as brave and supportive of Palestinian rights.

Last month, Turkey curbed exports of steel, fertiliser and jet fuel among 54 product categories over what it said was Israel's refusal to allow Ankara to take part in aid air-drop operations for Gaza. All remaining trade, which amounted to $5.4 billion in Turkish exports and $1.6 billion in Israeli imports last year, will now be halted.

Top Turkish exports to Israel are steel, vehicles, plastics, electrical devices and machinery, while imports are dominated by fuels at $634 million last year, Turkish trade data show. (Additional reporting by Huseyin Hayatsever, Can Sezer and Daren Butler, Editing by Jonathan Spicer and Sharon Singleton)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bizongo Expands into Rajasthan, Simplifying Financing and Procurement for Steel and Aluminum Buyers

Bizongo Expands into Rajasthan, Simplifying Financing and Procurement for St...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: USDA says ground beef tests negative for H5N1 bird flu virus; Pfizer lifts profit forecast as CEO sees reason for optimism in 2024 and more

Health News Roundup: USDA says ground beef tests negative for H5N1 bird flu ...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Comcast pulls Bally Sports channels, imperiling US broadcaster's restructuring; Soccer-US defender Dest to undergo ACL surgery, miss Copa America and more

Sports News Roundup: Comcast pulls Bally Sports channels, imperiling US broa...

 Global
4
Avaada Energy Secures Massive Rs 1,190 Crore Loan from SBI to Fuel Solar Project

Avaada Energy Secures Massive Rs 1,190 Crore Loan from SBI to Fuel Solar Pro...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024