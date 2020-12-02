Left Menu
Development News Edition

Iran outlines budget, promises less reliance on oil amid U.S. sanctions

Iran's government presented a draft state budget of about $33.7 billion to parliament on Wednesday, promising less reliance on oil revenues and higher growth despite U.S. sanctions that have crippled the Islamic Republic's economy, Iranian media reported.

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 02-12-2020 17:54 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 17:54 IST
Iran outlines budget, promises less reliance on oil amid U.S. sanctions

Iran's government presented a draft state budget of about $33.7 billion to parliament on Wednesday, promising less reliance on oil revenues and higher growth despite U.S. sanctions that have crippled the Islamic Republic's economy, Iranian media reported. The value of the draft budget is set about 8,413 trillion rials, up 74% from last year's figures in rial terms but lower than last year's budget of $38.8 billion in hard currency terms because of the sharp fall of Iran's currency.

"The next year's budget bill focuses on infrastructure reforms, health, creating jobs, non-oil exports and the nation's welfare," according to Iran's state news agency IRNA. Iran's next fiscal year starts on March 21.

A budget official, quoted by Iranian news agencies, said an oil price of $40 per barrel was used in budget calculations. President Hassan Rouhani said in a televised cabinet meeting that Iran expected to sell more oil next year, adding that the government planned to use state bonds and selling of state properties as sources of revenue.

"We believe Iran will sell more oil next year, around 2.3 million barrels per day, including the exports and domestically," Rouhani said. "But the revenue will be used to develop or empower the underprivileged. This does not mean that our budget has become more dependent on oil." It is estimated that Iran exports less than 300,000 barrels of oil per day (bpd), compared to a peak of 2.8 million bpd in 2018, when Washington exited Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with six powers and reimposed sanctions that have hit Iran's economy hard by sharply cutting its vital oil exports.

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden, who will take office on Jan. 20, has said that he would return to the pact and would lift sanctions if Tehran returned to "strict compliance with the nuclear deal." Parliament speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, a critic of Rouhani, said "what we really need to achieve in terms of revenue is zero reliance on oil income", state media reported. "Our oil income should be used for infrastructure reforms and not for the budget," he said.

($1=250,000 rials at the free market rate) (Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Toby Chopra)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136 release date, focus on Black’s backstory, Blast vs Saitama

SBI customers take to social media, complain about transaction failures

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, Is there any chance for Season 4? What more we know

A large-scale tool to investigate the function of autism spectrum disorder genes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Tyrese Gibson's feud is over, singer says

American singer-songwriter Tyrese Gibson recently opened up about his feud with Dwayne The Rock Johnson. According to Fox News, a beef developed between the two Fast and Furious franchise stars a few years ago when Gibson, voiced his disple...

Spanish home-buyers want big, bright and airtight in response to coronavirus

After Spains stringent coronavirus lockdown trapped many in cramped urban flats, builders and architects say demand for new homes with more space, better air quality and higher security has soared.From state-of-the-art ventilation systems t...

North Korea-linked hackers targeted J&J, Novavax in hunt for COVID research

Suspected North Korean hackers have recently tried to break into at least nine health organizations, including pharmaceutical giant Johnson Johnson and vaccine developer Novavax Inc, revealing a broader effort to target key players in the ...

Assam Police recovers AK-47 in Kokrajhar

Assam Police have recovered one AK-47 and illegal arms and ammunition at Bathouguri village under the limits of Kokrajhar Police Station area during a search operation that was launched on Tuesday night, police said on Wednesday. On Decembe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020