Left Menu
Development News Edition

RIL tops Fortune 500 list of Indian companies, IOC at second spot

India's largest IT services firm Tata Consultancy Services took the eighth spot, while ICICI Bank was at ninth, and Larsen and Toubro at tenth. In the global rankings released in August, RIL broke into the world's top 100 companies.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 02-12-2020 22:51 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 22:41 IST
RIL tops Fortune 500 list of Indian companies, IOC at second spot
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Oil-to-telecom conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd topped the Fortune 500 list of Indian companies, Fortune India announced on Wednesday. Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOC), the nation's biggest oil firm, bagged the second spot, followed by Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) at the third, it said.

The country's largest lender State Bank of India was in the fourth position, while India's second-biggest fuel retailer Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) took the fifth spot. The list was published by Fortune India, which is part of the Kolkata-based RP Sanjiv Goenka Group.

Tata Motors was ranked sixth, followed by gold refiner Rajesh Exports at the seventh spot. India's largest IT services firm Tata Consultancy Services took the eighth spot, while ICICI Bank was at ninth, and Larsen and Toubro at tenth.

In the global rankings released in August, RIL broke into the world's top 100 companies. IOC had slipped 34 positions to rank 151st globally, while ONGC was ranked 190th, 30 notches lower than its last year's ranking.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136 release date, focus on Black’s backstory, Blast vs Saitama

Wisdom Capital challenges SEBI's peak margin circular in Delhi High Court

SBI customers take to social media, complain about transaction failures

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, Is there any chance for Season 4? What more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bodies of three teenage boys found floating in dam in UP's Mirzapur

The bodies of three teenage boys were found floating in a dam in a forest area in Mirzapur district of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, police said. They were identified as Hariom Tiwari, Sudhanshu Tiwari and Shivam Tiwari all aged around 14, Su...

Commuters stage 'rail roko' over change in local train timetable

Train movement on the Western Railways suburban network here was disrupted for over an hour on Wednesday after commuters sat on tracks in neighbouring Palghar district to protest a planned change in the schedule of an early morning train, ...

In ancient Italian monastery, monks defend a dying tradition

In an ancient monastery behind huge medieval battlements in a hilltop town just south of Rome, 10 monks are striving to keep alive a 1,600-year-old spiritual tradition against increasing odds. Aged between 23 and 89, they are among Italys l...

EU gets down to details in search for deal on new climate target

The European Union is offering assurances on funding for poorer members and countries ability to choose their own energy mix, as it strives for a deal next week on a tougher target to cut greenhouse gas emissions, according to EU documents ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020