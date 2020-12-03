Army organises 'Sher-e-Kashmir' bodybuilding competition in Srinagar

Left Menu
The Indian Army organised "Sher-e-Kashmir", a bodybuilding competition in Srinagar on Wednesday in which youth from across Kashmir participated.

The Indian Army organised "Sher-e-Kashmir", a bodybuilding competition in Srinagar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Indian Army organised "Sher-e-Kashmir", a bodybuilding competition in Srinagar on Wednesday in which youth from across Kashmir participated. Speaking to ANI, Praveen Kumar, Commanding Officer (CO) of 20 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) said, "More than 50 young bodybuilders participated in the competition."

Kumar further said, the main aim to organise this competition was to channelize the energy of the youth of Kashmir so that they do not deviate and choose the wrong path. Hence, they have been provided with a platform where they can keep themselves fit and healthy. "We have organised this competition for the first time here and we will keep on organising it every year now so that more and more people can get an opportunity to take part int it," he added.

An opportunity was provided by the Army to the youths here as in Kashmir valley not many platforms are available for bodybuilders and people who passionately want to excel in this field. The Army had conducted this competition for the first time in Kashmir valley which received a huge response from the youth here.

Mudasir Hussain, a participant said, "I have worked really hard to build a good body and I felt good that youth here is getting an opportunity to participate in this competition. I am really motivated, other people should also be encouraged to keep themselves fit and healthy." Another participant Tanvir said, he has participated in a bodybuilding competition for the first time following which he is truly motivated to build a career in this field.

"There is a huge scope for the youth in this field. It is a tough competition but I am not afraid of anyone because I know I have worked really hard." (ANI)

