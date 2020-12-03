APEDA formulating strategy to promote export of millets

Commerce ministry arm APEDA is formulating a strategy with the Indian Institute of Millets Research (IIMR) and other stakeholders to promote export of millets and its products, an official statement said on Thursday. "APEDA (Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority) is preparing a perspective action plan for increasing export of millet and millet products for a period of five years ( 2021-2026) to enable all concerned stakeholders for taking necessary action in a time bound manner for achieving the target," the statement from the commerce ministry said.

The other stakeholders involved in the process include the National Institute of Nutrition and Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs). Further, efforts would be made for identification of millet clusters, creation of platform to consolidate farmers, FPOs, exporters, associations and other stakeholders, it added.

New potential international markets would also be identified for promotion of the Indian millets. Millets are generally small-seeded cereal crops known for high nutritive value. These include sorghum, pearl millet, ragi, small millet, foxtail millet, proso millet, barnyard millet, and kodo millet.

In a separate statement, the ministry said APEDA and NABARD (National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development) have signed an MoU to increase cooperation in the agriculture sector. It said that both the organisations would jointly work towards capacity development of various stakeholders, organise outreach programmes, awareness programmes and workshops.

"APEDA would formulate programme in association with NABARD to provide technical knowhow to cooperatives/FPOs to upscale infrastructure created for post-harvest management for APEDA scheduled products to promote exports," it added..