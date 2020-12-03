Left Menu
Development News Edition

APEDA formulating strategy to promote export of millets

"APEDA (Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority) is preparing a perspective action plan for increasing export of millet and millet products for a period of five years ( 2021-2026) to enable all concerned stakeholders for taking necessary action in a time bound manner for achieving the target," the statement from the commerce ministry said. The other stakeholders involved in the process include the National Institute of Nutrition and Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs).

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-12-2020 16:56 IST | Created: 03-12-2020 16:56 IST
APEDA formulating strategy to promote export of millets

Commerce ministry arm APEDA is formulating a strategy with the Indian Institute of Millets Research (IIMR) and other stakeholders to promote export of millets and its products, an official statement said on Thursday. "APEDA (Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority) is preparing a perspective action plan for increasing export of millet and millet products for a period of five years ( 2021-2026) to enable all concerned stakeholders for taking necessary action in a time bound manner for achieving the target," the statement from the commerce ministry said.

The other stakeholders involved in the process include the National Institute of Nutrition and Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs). Further, efforts would be made for identification of millet clusters, creation of platform to consolidate farmers, FPOs, exporters, associations and other stakeholders, it added.

New potential international markets would also be identified for promotion of the Indian millets. Millets are generally small-seeded cereal crops known for high nutritive value. These include sorghum, pearl millet, ragi, small millet, foxtail millet, proso millet, barnyard millet, and kodo millet.

In a separate statement, the ministry said APEDA and NABARD (National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development) have signed an MoU to increase cooperation in the agriculture sector. It said that both the organisations would jointly work towards capacity development of various stakeholders, organise outreach programmes, awareness programmes and workshops.

"APEDA would formulate programme in association with NABARD to provide technical knowhow to cooperatives/FPOs to upscale infrastructure created for post-harvest management for APEDA scheduled products to promote exports," it added..

TRENDING

Wisdom Capital challenges SEBI's peak margin circular in Delhi High Court

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 release date confirmed, plot to pick up where 134 ended

Boeing 737 MAX returns to skies with media on board

U.S. firms drawn into Trump admin's effort to identify firms with ties to Chinese military

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Chennai, Dec 3 (PTI): Highlights from the Southern region

Chennai, Dec 3 PTI Highlights from the Southern region at 5.20 PM. . LGM1 TL-HC-POST-TEST Tgana HC orders pole climbing test for two women rejected for lineman job Hyderabad The Telangana High Court has directed a state power dist...

UNESCO and Cambodia’s MoEYS launch play-based learning materials for early-grade mathematics

In todays digital age, Mathematics is the basis for innovation and sustainable development. While Cambodia has made impressive gains in educational attainment, students continue to struggle to achieve an acceptable level of proficiency in M...

Locusts attack three provinces of South Africa

The provinces in South Africa naming Free State, the Northern Cape, and the Western Cape have reported locust outbreaks, as announced by the Thoko Didiza, the Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development Minister of the country.The Land D...

India, US ink MoU to enhance cooperation on intellectual property

India and the US have signed an MoU to increase cooperation in the field of intellectual property IP by facilitating exchange and dissemination of best practices, collaboration in training programs and outreach activities, an official state...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020