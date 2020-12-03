Aurangabad: Cong protests in support of agitating farmers

The Congress party held an agitation in Maharashtra's Aurangabad city on Thursday to express solidarity with the farmers protesting on the borders of Delhi seeking withdrawal the new farm laws. The Aurangabad unit of the Congress held the protest at the collector office here, during which the party workers and local functionaries raised slogans against the Modi government over the issue.

Congress's district unit president Kalyan Kale said, "We held the agitation against the anti-farmer and anti-labour laws brought by the Centre." "Our party commenced the agitation against these acts at the national level and farmers have now come together on the issue. In a bid to crush the farmers' agitation, the Centre fired water cannons on the protesters and also lathi- charged them," he said. "We held the protest in support of the farmers," Kale added.