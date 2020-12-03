Left Menu
TEA to train over 16,000 fresh workers under SAMARTH

The empowered committee of Ministry of Textiles has accorded approval for empaneling TEA as implementing partner and allocated a training target of 16,508 people, TEA president Raja M Shanmugham said on Thursday. This would go a long way in the annals of Tirupur knitwear exports sector as the major advantage of training would help enhance productivity, reduction of waste and build confidence of the workers, he said in a press release.

Coimbatore, Dec 3 (PTI): The proposal by Tirupur Exporters' Association (TEA) for imparting training to fresh workers under the scheme for capacity-building in the textile sector known as SAMARTH has been considered by the Centre. The empowered committee of Ministry of Textiles has accorded approval for empaneling TEA as implementing partner and allocated a training target of 16,508 people, TEA president Raja M Shanmugham said on Thursday.

This would go a long way in the annals of Tirupur knitwear exports sector as the major advantage of training would help enhance productivity, reduction of waste and build confidence of the workers, he said in a press release. While mentioning the requirement of upskilling to the existing workers, he said the up-skilling report has been submitted to the Central and state governments and expressed hope that it would be considered soon.

Raja Shanmugham thanked Union Textile Minister Smriti Irani for the crucial support extended for the development of Tirupur cluster..

