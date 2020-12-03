U.S.'s Khalilzad to Turkey, Qatar for talks on Afghanistan -State Dept

U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad is traveling to Turkey and Qatar for discussions on Afghan peace negotiations, the State Department said on Thursday.

The ambassador left for Ankara on Wednesday, the department said and will meet with the Afghan parties in Qatar. "It is imperative the parties build on the current momentum and accelerate their work to reach agreement on a political roadmap and a comprehensive and permanent ceasefire," the department said in a statement.