Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian govt to meet protesting farmers again on Saturday as talks continue

In India's biggest farm unrest in years, tens of thousands of growers are protesting on the outskirts of the capital Delhi against the laws seeking to rid the sector of antiquated procurement procedures and allow farmers to sell to institutional buyers and big international retailers. Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the government will engage with the protesting farmers and look into their concerns, and defended the laws.

Reuters | Delhi | Updated: 03-12-2020 22:45 IST | Created: 03-12-2020 22:43 IST
Indian govt to meet protesting farmers again on Saturday as talks continue
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A fourth round of talks between the Indian government and 40 farmers' unions over divisive farm laws failed to make headway on Thursday, but a cabinet minister said they would continue discussions on Saturday. In India's biggest farm unrest in years, tens of thousands of growers are protesting on the outskirts of the capital Delhi against the laws seeking to rid the sector of antiquated procurement procedures and allow farmers to sell to institutional buyers and big international retailers.

Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the government will engage with the protesting farmers and look into their concerns, and defended the laws. "The farm sector acts was not done in a jiffy. Consultations were held over the years, parliamentary committees have discussed it," Sitharaman told the Reuters Global Investment Outlook Summit, 2021.

The farmers, who form a powerful political constituency, fear the laws passed in September could see the government stop buying grains at guaranteed prices, leaving them at the mercy of private buyers. India's Agriculture & Farmers Welfare Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said Thursday's talks, which lasted seven hours, were cordial and the government was sympathetic.

"We addressed the issues raised by them and we are going to meet again on the 5th," Tomar told reporters. He added the government would continue the guaranteed price system, but farm leaders have previously sought a written assurance.

"The government did propose amendments to the laws but farmers unions still insisted on taking these laws back," said Kavitha Kuruganti, a leader of the farmers' group All India Kisan Sangarsh Coordination Committee. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has defended the new laws, and said they only give an option to farmers to sell to private buyers.

Still, the protests pose a crucial test for Modi's ability to reform India's vast agriculture sector, which makes up nearly 15% of the country's $2.9 trillion economy and employs around half of its 1.3 billion people. "We humbly request you to pay heed to the voice of farmers and withdraw completely the implementation of these Acts," Avik Saha, another farmers' leader, wrote to the government.

"The issue is not about one particular clause, but about the direction in which the government of India is pushing farming in India," Saha wrote.

TRENDING

Wisdom Capital challenges SEBI's peak margin circular in Delhi High Court

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 release date confirmed, plot to pick up where 134 ended

Boeing 737 MAX returns to skies with media on board

U.S. firms drawn into Trump admin's effort to identify firms with ties to Chinese military

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Non-bailable warrant against Rita Bahuguna Joshi in model-code violation case

An Uttar Pradesh court issued a non-bailable warrant against BJP MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi on Thursday in connection with an eight-year-old case of violation of model code of conduct. Special MPMLA court judge P K Rai also issued notice regard...

Sebi says 63 Moons offering STP services without approval

Regulator Sebi on Thursday said 63 Moons Technologies has been offering STP services without its approval and allowed the company to provide such services for three more months to clients in order to avoid any possible disruptions for secur...

Harish Rawat sits on fast to demand funds for Haridwar Kumbh

Former Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat on Thursday sat on a silent fast on the banks of the Ganga river here, demanding allocation of funds from the Centre for KumbhSitting at the Kisan ghat here, the Congress leader said the Centre...

Pune: Cops bust hawala racket, Rs 3.47 crore seized

Pune police on Thursday claimed to have unearthed a hawala racket with the seizure of over Rs 3.47 crore cash. The hawala ring came to light during the ongoing investigation into gutka seizure, the police said.In November this year, the cri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020