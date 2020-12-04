Andhra police takes suo moto cognizance of video of minors getting married in classroom

Andhra Pradesh police took suo moto cognizance of the video of a minor couple getting married inside a classroom that has gone viral on social media, and informed the Department of Women and Children Development about the same, the police said on Thursday. The police informed that the couple in the video is class 12th students of Government Junior College in Rajamahendravaram.

"The video came to our notice, but nobody complained about it. Neither the parents of the couple nor the school management reported it. But we have taken the suo moto cognizance of the matter and informed the matter to officials of the Department of Women and Children Development, they will look into the matter," said B Venkateswara Rao, Circle Inspector of Two Town police station, Rajamahendravaram. Reportedly, after the video surfaced, the college administration gave transfer certificates (TC) to the couple along with another student who co-operated them in the whole setup.

The college administration was contacted for a comment without any success. (ANI)