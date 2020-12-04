Left Menu
Development News Edition

Andhra police takes suo moto cognizance of video of minors getting married in classroom

Andhra Pradesh police took suo moto cognizance of the video of a minor couple getting married inside a classroom that has gone viral on social media, and informed the Department of Women and Children Development about the same, the police said on Thursday.

ANI | East Godavari (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 04-12-2020 09:45 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 09:45 IST
Andhra police takes suo moto cognizance of video of minors getting married in classroom
Reresentative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Andhra Pradesh police took suo moto cognizance of the video of a minor couple getting married inside a classroom that has gone viral on social media, and informed the Department of Women and Children Development about the same, the police said on Thursday. The police informed that the couple in the video is class 12th students of Government Junior College in Rajamahendravaram.

"The video came to our notice, but nobody complained about it. Neither the parents of the couple nor the school management reported it. But we have taken the suo moto cognizance of the matter and informed the matter to officials of the Department of Women and Children Development, they will look into the matter," said B Venkateswara Rao, Circle Inspector of Two Town police station, Rajamahendravaram. Reportedly, after the video surfaced, the college administration gave transfer certificates (TC) to the couple along with another student who co-operated them in the whole setup.

The college administration was contacted for a comment without any success. (ANI)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Discovery partners with Verizon to distribute new streaming service; South Korea passes law to allow BTS to postpone military service and more

Allure Korea chooses Crash Landing on You star Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin as ‘Couple of the Year’

Facebook bans false claims about COVID-19 vaccines

Google violated U.S. labor laws in clampdown on worker organizing, regulator says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India reports less than 50k COVID cases for 27th day in a row; 36,594 new infections in last 24 hours

India reported less than 50,000 cases for the 27th day in a row with 36,594 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfares data on Friday. The overall coronavirus cases reached 95...

US adds Chinese chipmaker, oil giant to security blacklist

The US government has stepped up a feud with Beijing over security by adding Chinas biggest processor chip maker and a state-owned oil giant to a blacklist that limits access to American technology and investment. Thursdays announcement add...

INSIGHT-Fortune or foresight? AstraZeneca and Oxford's stories clash on COVID-19 vaccine

AstraZeneca and Oxford University have given conflicting accounts of how they came upon the most effective dosing pattern for their COVID-19 vaccine, a rare instance of public dissension between major institutions collaborating on a pivotal...

Met dept withdraws red alert for 7 Ker districts as cyclone Burevi weakens

In a relief to Kerala, the Met department has withdrawn the red alert issued for cyclone Burevi and rains in the seven southernmost districts of the state as thedeep depression was likely to weaken further into a depression. The India Met...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020