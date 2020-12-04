Left Menu
Development News Edition

Traffic on Delhi borders continues to remain affected as farmers' protest enters ninth day

Commuters in the national capital region continued to suffer as multiple borders between Delhi and neighbouring states remained closed with the ongoing farmers' agitation entering the ninth day on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-12-2020 10:49 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 10:49 IST
Traffic on Delhi borders continues to remain affected as farmers' protest enters ninth day
Represenative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Commuters in the national capital region continued to suffer as multiple borders between Delhi and neighbouring states remained closed with the ongoing farmers' agitation entering the ninth day on Friday. Delhi Traffic Police on Friday appealed to citizens to take alternative routes as along with Singhu and Tikri borders with Haryana, Jharoda, Lampur, Auchandi, Safiabad, Piao Maniyari, and Saboli borders were closed for all kinds of traffic movement.

The traffic police said that NH-44 is closed from both sides. Among the borders with Uttar Pradesh, the Gazipur border on NH-24 is closed for traffic, along with the Chilla border on Noida Link Road.

The traffic police have advised commuters to take alternative routes via National Highway (NH)-8/Bhopra/Apsara border/Peripheral expressway. Commuters coming from Ghazipur to Delhi have been advised to avoid the NH-24 and use Apsara/Bhopra/DND instead.

People have also been advised to avoid the Noida Link Road for coming to Delhi and use DND instead. The police have also diverted the traffic coming from UP's Ghaziabad towards Delhi from Mohan Nagar.

On the other hand, Badusarai border is open only for light motor vehicles like cars and two-wheelers, while Jhatikara border is open only for the two-wheeler traffic. A large number of farmers, mostly from Punjab, have gathered in and around Delhi in protest against the three farm laws, passed in the Monsoon Session of Parliament in September.

The Centre is scheduled to hold the fifth round of talks with the representatives of farmers on December 5. On Thursday, the farmers held the fourth round of talks with the Centre, during which, they said the government talked of some amendments to the farm laws.

Bharatiya Kisan Union spokesperson Rakesh Tikait said the government has given assurance concerning minimum support price. "It seems that their stand over MSP will be fine. The talks have made little progress," Tikait said.

Meanwhile, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Thursday said the government has no ego and it was discussing the issues raised by farmers with an open mind. "The government will discuss points that emerged at the meeting on Friday and hopes that talks will move towards finality when the next round of discussions is held on Saturday," the minister said.

The farmers are protesting against The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Discovery partners with Verizon to distribute new streaming service; South Korea passes law to allow BTS to postpone military service and more

Allure Korea chooses Crash Landing on You star Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin as ‘Couple of the Year’

Facebook bans false claims about COVID-19 vaccines

Google violated U.S. labor laws in clampdown on worker organizing, regulator says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Discovery+ seeing 60 pc m-o-m growth in India, adds 'originals' to bolster content slate

Discovery on Thursday said the video streaming app is witnessing a 60 per cent month-on-month growth in user base, and is now bringing in originals featuring actors like Manoj Bajpayee, Rana Daggubati and Randeep Hooda to elevate its local ...

Emotional stability predicts successful career outcomes: Study

A new study published in Psychological Science has found that the changes during young adulthood indicate personality growth which can be beneficial for career growth. According to a 12-year longitudinal study at the University of Houston, ...

India reports less than 50k COVID cases for 27th day in a row; 36,594 new infections in last 24 hours

India reported less than 50,000 cases for the 27th day in a row with 36,594 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfares data on Friday. The overall coronavirus cases reached 95...

US adds Chinese chipmaker, oil giant to security blacklist

The US government has stepped up a feud with Beijing over security by adding Chinas biggest processor chip maker and a state-owned oil giant to a blacklist that limits access to American technology and investment. Thursdays announcement add...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020