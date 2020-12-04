Left Menu
Development News Edition

Parts of Rameswaram face power outages due to cyclone Burevi.

Along with violent winds and incessant rains, parts of Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu are also suffering power outages due to cyclone Burevi.

ANI | Rameswaram (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 04-12-2020 16:05 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 16:05 IST
Parts of Rameswaram face power outages due to cyclone Burevi.
Residents in Rameswaram have been without electricity for three days due to cyclone Burevi. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Along with violent winds and incessant rains, parts of Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu are also suffering power outages due to cyclone Burevi. Locals say that there has been no electricity for the last three days and they are facing several problems including the unavailability of drinking water and discharged electronic devices.

"We have been sitting in the dark for three days now due to the power outage caused by the cyclone. We barely have any drinking water and our batteries devices remain discharged. The number of mosquitoes seems to have increased," a resident told ANI. As of 7 am on Friday, no changes were reported in the position of cyclone Burevi and continued to remain "practically stationary" in Tamil Nadu's Ramanathapuram district.

Meanwhile, in Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy visited rain-affected areas in Kamaraj Nagar. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a number three hazard warning sign at the Pamban port due to strong winds blowing at a speed of 55 kmph over the coast.

The IMD also said that the depression was very likely to weaken further during the next 24 hours and likely to move west-southwestwards and cross Ramanathapuram and the adjoining Thoothukudi district in the next six hours. The IMD also predicted rainfall at isolated places over south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Lakshadweep

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the Gulf of Mannar, the adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal and the south Tamil Nadu coast. (ANI)

TRENDING

Allure Korea chooses Crash Landing on You star Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin as ‘Couple of the Year’

Entertainment News Roundup: Discovery partners with Verizon to distribute new streaming service; South Korea passes law to allow BTS to postpone military service and more

Facebook bans false claims about COVID-19 vaccines

Google violated U.S. labor laws in clampdown on worker organizing, regulator says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Nitin Gadkari inaugurates NH projects worth Rs 4,127 crore in Nagaland

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday inaugurated a major National Highway project in Nagaland and laid a foundation stone for 14 other NH projects with a cost of about Rs 4,127 crores. According to the official press release, Gadkari virt...

CA congratulates Australian women's team on winning The Don Award

Cricket Australia Interim CEO Nick Hockley on Friday congratulated the Australian womens team on receiving the prestigious Don Award for their performance at the ICC Womens T20 World Cup earlier this year. Arguably the highest honour in Aus...

Keyhole surgery performed on 4-month-old boy with large head

Doctors in a city hospital have saved a four-month-old baby with a large head by a path- breaking key hole endoscopic bran surgery. The premature baby with a large abnormal head and neurological deficits was referred to KMCH for expert mana...

Ind vs Aus, 1st T20I: Vaughan irked by India's use of concussion substitute

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan expressed displeasure after India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal took the field in the second innings of the opening T20I against Australia as a concussion substitute for all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. Jadeja,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020