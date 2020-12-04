Left Menu
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-12-2020 16:06 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 16:06 IST
Mumbai, Dec 4 (PTI) OILSEEDS PRICES:-

OILSEEDS PRICES:- OILS (per 10 Kgs)- G.Nut Raw 1390.00 Kardi Expeller - Sesame Expeller - Sunflower Exp. 1190.00 Sunflower Exp.Ref. 1225.00 Cottonseed(Refined) 1050.00 Refined Palm Oil 977.00 Soyabean Ref. 1057.00 Imp.Soyabean Crude - Rapeseed Ref. 1230.00 Rapeseed Exp. 1200.00 Copra white 1850.00 Rice Bran 4-7% FFA - Rice Bran - Linseed - Castor Comm. 975.00 F.S.G. 985.00 F.S.G.Kandla 965.00 Mowra - Neem - Karanji - DEOILED CAKES (per M.T.) G.N.Extr.45% 24000.00 Kardi Extr - Sesame Extr - Cottonseed Extr - Undec Cottonseed - Rice Bran Extr. - Sunflower Extr. 26000.00 Rapeseed Extr. - Soyameal 48% 33913.00 Castor Extr. - OIL SEEDS (per 100 Kgs) Gr. Kernel 6950.00 Gr. Bolds 60/70 7650.00 Gr. Javas 60/70 8550.00 Gr Javas 70/80 - Gr.Javas 80/90 7550.00 Kardiseed 2pct Crug/Expor Qly 4150.00 Seasameseed Whitish 98/2/FFA/1FM 9800.00 Whitish 95/5/FFA/1FM 9500.00 Brown 48/2 FFA/4 FM 9000.00 Brown 48/3 FFA/4 FM 8400.00 Brown 48/4 FM/* No FFA Guarantee 8000.00 Sunflower Seed 5200.00 Nigerseed 4 Pct FM 7200.00 Castorseed Bombay 4725.00 Castorseed Disa - Castorseed Hyderabad - ALL above rates are net of GST

