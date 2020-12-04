UK-EU trade talks at "very difficult point", says PM's spokesman

British and EU trade talks are at a "very difficult point", a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday, underlining that time was running out and that any agreement must respect British sovereignty. Talks in London went on until 11 p.m. on Thursday after they hit difficulties when the British side accused the European Union of bringing new demands to the talks, a charge denied by the bloc.

"We are committed to working hard to try to reach agreement with the EU. Talks are ongoing. There are still some issues to overcome. Time is in very short supply and we're at a very difficult point in the talks," the spokesman told reporters. "What is certain is that we will not be able to agree a deal that does not respect our fundamental principles on sovereignty and taking back control."