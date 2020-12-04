Left Menu
Development News Edition

China says U.S. audit law targeting Chinese firms discriminatory

"We firmly oppose such acts of politicizing securities supervision," CSRC said. "These rules would force Chinese companies to delist from U.S. securities markets, and will seriously harm the interest of U.S., and even global investors." The new bill also requires Chinese companies give the U.S. Public Accounting Oversight Board access to audited accounts.

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 04-12-2020 18:31 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 18:23 IST
China says U.S. audit law targeting Chinese firms discriminatory
US President Donald Trump Image Credit: ANI

China's securities regulator said on Friday that U.S. legislation that threatens to kick Chinese firms off its exchanges is "clearly discriminatory" and politically driven, but China is still willing to talk.

The U.S. Congress passed legislation on Wednesday that would force Chinese firms to delist from U.S. exchanges unless they abide by U.S. accounting rules. It is expected soon to be signed into law by U.S. President Donald Trump. The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said in a statement that the "Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act" is "clearly discriminatory" and not based on professional grounds.

The Act would force U.S.-listed companies to prove that they are not controlled by a foreign government, and require companies name Chinese Communist Party (CCP) officials on their boards, and disclose whether their articles of incorporation contains any charter of the CCP. "We firmly oppose such acts of politicizing securities supervision," CSRC said.

"These rules would force Chinese companies to delist from U.S. securities markets, and will seriously harm the interest of U.S., and even global investors." The new bill also requires Chinese companies give the U.S. Public Accounting Oversight Board access to audited accounts. Currently, China bars overseas regulators from inspecting local accounting firms, citing national security concerns.

CSRC said this is an issue regarding cross-border supervision, and should be solved through cooperations. "China remains open to addressing U.S. concerns through dialogues and cooperation," CSRC said in the statement on Friday, reiterating that it looks forward to talks with U.S. regulators toward a solution.

The U.S. legislation will potentially affect U.S.-listed Chinese companies such as Alibaba , Pinduoduo Inc. and oil giant PetroChina Co Ltd., while pushing more secondary listings toward stocks markets in Hong Kong and China.

TRENDING

Allure Korea chooses Crash Landing on You star Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin as ‘Couple of the Year’

Entertainment News Roundup: Discovery partners with Verizon to distribute new streaming service; South Korea passes law to allow BTS to postpone military service and more

Facebook bans false claims about COVID-19 vaccines

Google violated U.S. labor laws in clampdown on worker organizing, regulator says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Moral victory, party only alternative to ruling TRS in Telangana: BJP on Hyderabad local polls

BJPs performance in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation GHMC polls is a moral victory for the party and it has emerged as the only alternative to the ruling TRS in Telangana, its general secretary Bhupender Yadav said on Friday. Cou...

SHG members to set up snack corners in city

Inspired by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjees advice that one can dream big even by setting up a tea stall or a roadside snack or telebhaja fritters corner, the West Bengal panchayat department is planning to help women of self help groups se...

Maha: Ruling MVA wins 4 of 5 Council seats, BJP loses in Nagpur

Ed Updating with final results Mumbai, Dec 4 PTIThe one-year-old Shiv Sena-NCP- Congress government in Maharashtra got a shot in the arm on Friday as the ruling coalition won four of the five Legislative Council seats from the Graduates an...

UK hangs tough on sovereignty as Brexit trade talks near climax

European Union officials said on Friday a post-Brexit trade deal could finally be clinched this weekend, but London insisted that negotiations were still very difficult and it was determined to take back control from the bloc it left 10 mon...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020