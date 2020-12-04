Kuwait says progress made in resolving Saudi-led boycott of Qatar

Kuwait says progress made in resolving Saudi-led boycott of QatarReuters | Dubai | Updated: 04-12-2020 18:48 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 18:48 IST
The foreign minister of Kuwait said on Friday that progress had been made in resolving a row that has seen Saudi Arabia and its allies boycott Qatar since mid-2017.
"Fruitful discussion have taken place recently in which all sides expressed their keenness ... to reach a final agreement," Sheikh Ahmad Nasser al-Sabah said in a statement read out on Kuwait TV, thanking White House senior adviser Jared Kushner for his "recent efforts".
