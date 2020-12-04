Pak violates ceasefire in J-K's Kupwara

Pakistan on Friday initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Keran Sector of Kupwara district. Pakistan violated the ceasefire by firing small arms and mortars.

The Indian Army is retaliating befittingly. On December 1, a sub-inspector of the Border Security Force (BSF) was killed when Pakistan violated ceasefire along the LoC in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)