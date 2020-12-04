Left Menu
KSNDMC predicts scattered to light rainfall in parts of K'taka

The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) on Friday predicted scattered to light rainfall in various areas of the state in the next 24 hours.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 04-12-2020 20:04 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 20:04 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) on Friday predicted scattered to light rainfall in various areas of the state in the next 24 hours. "Scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rains is likely over South Interior Karnataka (SIK) and Malnad regions. Isolated to very light to light rains is likely over the coastal region. Dry weather conditions likely prevail over the North Interior Karnataka (NIK) region," the KSNDMC said.

In SIK, scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rains will occur over Chamarajanagara, Mysuru, Kolar, Chikkaballapura and Mandya districts. Moreover, isolated very light to light rains are likely over Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Tumakuru and Ramanagara districts. Dry weather conditions are likely to prevail over remaining districts of the region. Dry weather conditions are likely to prevail over the NIK region. "In Malnad, Isolated to scattered light to moderate rains is likely over Kodagu, Hassan and Chikkamagaluru districts. Dry weather conditions likely to prevail over Shivamogga district."

"In coastal areas, isolated to very light to light rains likely over Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts. Dry weather conditions likely prevail over Uttara Kannada district. Generally cloudy sky with isolated to very light to light rains likely over BBMP area", the KSNDMC said. (ANI)

