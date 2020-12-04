Goa CM inaugurates Dnyanvardhini Divyang Training College for B.Ed in Special Education

Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant on Friday inaugurated Dnyanvardhini Divyang Training College at Sanjay Centre for Special Children, Porvorim which will provide a Bachelor of Education (B.ED) degree in special education for specially enabled children. "It gave me immense pleasure to inaugurate Dnyanvardhini Divyang Training College which shall provide a B. ED degree in special education for specially enabled children. This is our government's step towards empowerment of the divyang. I am happy that both Diploma in Education (D.ED) and B.Ed course started for them in my tenure," Sawant told ANI after the inauguration event.

According to the Goa government, the B.Ed Special Education is a two-year academic degree course affiliated to the Goa University and approved by the Rehabilitation Council of India. The Goa government also started 10 days special camp for disabled people in 12 talukas of the state in collaboration with the central government. (ANI)