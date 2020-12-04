SGPC announces compensation for kin of farmers who died during agitation

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee president Bibi Jagir Kaur announced on Friday a financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh each to the family members of the farmers who died due to different causes during their agitation. The decision was announced in the newly-appointed president's first executive meeting in Amritsar.

Addressing a press conference, the SGPC chief said the apex gurdwara body was always committed to extend any help to the farmer community protesting at the Delhi borders against the Centre's contentious farm laws. According to Kaur, seven farmers have died due to different causes and Rs 1 lakh each would be given to the kin.

She said the SGPC would provide temporary toilets for females who have joined the protest. Kaur said all historic gurdwaras under the SGPC would hold a prayer ceremony on Monday for the well-being of farmers.