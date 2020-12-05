Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pokhariyal attends 9th convocation of IIT Bhubaneswar

Union Minister for Education, Ramesh Pokhariyal 'Nishank' attended the 9th convocation of IIT Bhubaneswar through video conferencing as Chief Guest on Friday.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 05-12-2020 08:10 IST | Created: 05-12-2020 08:10 IST
Pokhariyal attends 9th convocation of IIT Bhubaneswar
Union Minister for Education, Ramesh Pokhariyal (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister for Education, Ramesh Pokhariyal 'Nishank' attended the 9th convocation of IIT Bhubaneswar through video conferencing as Chief Guest on Friday. While addressing the students, Pokhariyal congratulated all the graduating students of the Institute and their parents.

He called upon the students to strive hard to cherish their dreams despite enormous challenges to be faced in the times to come. He also reminded them of not to forget the contribution of the alma mater i.e. IIT Bhubaneswar for its innovative teaching, learning and mentoring them to the path of success. He complimented the institute for the outstanding wellness, teaching excellence and research aura the institute has created, according to an official release. He especially complimented the Director and his team for facilitating the cream of global class education through several innovations during the pandemic and serving as a role model about which the nation can be proud of.

On this occasion, the Minister inaugurated the Student Activity Centre (SAC), the Play Courts, and the School of Humanities, Social Sciences and Management (SHSSM) of IIT Bhubaneswar and added them to the national infrastructure. He also expressed that the Education Policy (NEP-2020) of Govt. of India will go a long way in instilling the future of the new students which will pave the way for holistic and multidisciplinary education. Speaking on the occasion, Sanjay Dhotre, Minister of State for Education, congratulated the students and commended the work done by faculty, students, researchers in innovating different techniques, innovations, studies undertaken by them during the course of the ongoing pandemic. He emphasized on the overall development of students undertaken by IIT Bhubaneswar during the course of their academic journey. (ANI)

TRENDING

Norway to use all three vaccines to stop COVID-19, says health minister

Updated Voice Access app now available for older Android versions

FTSE 100 hits nine-month high as oil prices jump

Norway to use three vaccines to stop COVID-19 from early 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump orders most American troops to leave Somalia

The Pentagon has said it is pulling most US troops out of Somalia on President Donald Trumps orders, continuing a post-election push by Trump to shrink US involvement in counterterrorism missions abroad. Without providing details, the Penta...

Contribution of life in soil ‘remains largely underestimated’, says UN agriculture agency

Ahead of World Soil Day, marked on 5 December, FAO launched its first ever report on The State of Knowledge of Soil Biodiversity. The report examines the potential of soil organisms in ensuring sustainable agri-food systems and mitigating...

We 'miscalculated' MVA's combined power in MLC polls, says Fadnavis

After the BJP won only one seat in Maharashtra Legislative Council polls, former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday admitted that his party had miscalculated the combined power of the three parties -- Shiv Sena, Congress, Nationalis...

JJP seeks withdrawal of cases against protesting farmers

A delegation of the Jannayak Janta Party JJP leaders met state Home Minister Anil Vij on Friday and sought withdrawal of cases registered against farmers participating in the Dilli Chalo protest march against the Centres farm laws. Speaking...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020