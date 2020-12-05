Over 100 history-sheeters detained ahead of Karnataka bandh today
ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 05-12-2020 09:28 IST | Created: 05-12-2020 09:28 IST
More than a hundred history-sheeters were detained in the wake of a Karnataka bandh called by pro-Kannada organisations on Saturday, according to the DCP (West), Bengaluru. The bandh was called by pro-Kannada organisations, led by Vatal Nagraj group, against the state government's decision to form a Maratha Development Authority and allot it Rs 50 crore.
Meanwhile, people seemed cautious to step outside with metro stations wearing deserted looks in Bengaluru. Yesterday, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa had appealed to the groups not to call the bandh as it caused inconveniences to others.
"I promise to take all sections of society together," Yediyurappa said. (ANI)
