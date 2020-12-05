Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jubilant Cadista recalls 4,416 bottles of antidepressant drug in US

US-based Jubilant Cadista Pharmaceuticals is recalling 4,416 bottles of clomipramine Hydrochloride capsules, an antidepressant used to treat various conditions including obsessive compulsive disorder, in the American market. In September 2018, the company had recalled over 46,000 bottles of Valsartan tablets manufactured at the same plant.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-12-2020 14:29 IST | Created: 05-12-2020 14:23 IST
Jubilant Cadista recalls 4,416 bottles of antidepressant drug in US
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

US-based Jubilant Cadista Pharmaceuticals is recalling 4,416 bottles of clomipramine Hydrochloride capsules, an antidepressant used to treat various conditions including obsessive compulsive disorder, in the American market. The company is a fully-owned subsidiary of Cadista Holdings Inc, which is a part of the Noida-based Jubilant Life Sciences Company.

As per the latest Enforcement Report issued by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), the Salisbury-based Jubilant Cadista is recalling the drug for "failed tablet/capsule specification". The voluntary Class II recall initiated by the company on November 6 includes 50 mg clomipramine Hydrochloride capsules in 30-count bottles.

As per the USFDA, a class II recall is initiated in a situation in which use of, or exposure to, a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote. In March last year, the company had announced a recall of over 5,700 bottles of Bupropion Hydrochloride extended-release tablets, used to treat major depressive disorder, from the US market.

In October 2018, Jubilant Cadista had recalled over 1.58 lakh bottles of Pantoprazole Sodium delayed-release tablets, manufactured by Jubilant Generics Ltd at its Roorkee plant, from the America and Puerto Rico market. In September 2018, the company had recalled over 46,000 bottles of Valsartan tablets manufactured at the same plant.

TRENDING

Norway to use all three vaccines to stop COVID-19, says health minister

Updated Voice Access app now available for older Android versions

FTSE 100 hits nine-month high as oil prices jump

Norway to use three vaccines to stop COVID-19 from early 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

British PM Johnson to speak to EU chief as Brexit talks stall

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will speak to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Saturday to try to break an impasse in trade talks with time running out before Britain completes its departure from the bloc. British ...

Union agriculture minister tells farmer unions that govt committed to talks; welcomes feedback on farm laws: Sources.

Union agriculture minister tells farmer unions that govt committed to talks welcomes feedback on farm laws Sources....

Yediyurappa congratulates Telangana BJP workers for 'spectacular' win in GHMC polls

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Saturday congratulated workers of Telangana BJPs unit for spectacular performance in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation GHMC polls. The spectacular win for BJP in Hyderabad reaffirms peoples f...

South Africa team clears COVID-19 tests, ODI series against England to begin on Sunday

The South African team on Saturday returned negative for COVID-19, paving the way for the start of the ODI series against England after it was thrown into doubt by the emergence of a positive case before the opening match. The Proteas three...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020