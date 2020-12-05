Left Menu
Development News Edition

Writer Ranendra honoured with Shrilal Shukla Smriti IFFCO Sahitya Samman-2020

Writer and critic in Hindi Ranendra has been honoured with the Shrilal Shukla Smriti IFFCO Sahitya Samman for the year 2020 by Indian Farmers Fertilizer Cooperative Limited (IFFCO), a leading cooperative in the fertilizer sector on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-12-2020 17:17 IST | Created: 05-12-2020 17:09 IST
Writer Ranendra honoured with Shrilal Shukla Smriti IFFCO Sahitya Samman-2020
Ranendra (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Writer and critic in Hindi Ranendra has been honoured with the Shrilal Shukla Smriti IFFCO Sahitya Samman for the year 2020 by Indian Farmers Fertilizer Cooperative Limited (IFFCO), a leading cooperative in the fertilizer sector on Saturday. The award is given annually to a person who has made an important contribution in the field of literature. Those in the selection committee included renowned critic Nityanand Tiwari, senior narrator Chandrakanta, poet-journalist Vishnu Nagar, writer Prof Ravi Bhushan, senior critic Murali Manohar Prasad Singh, and senior poet Dr Dinesh Kumar Shukla.

Announcing the same on Twitter, IFFCO's Managing Director Uday Shankar Awasthi said, "It is a pleasure to share with all of you that writer and storyteller Ranendra has been selected for the Sri Lal Shukla Smriti IFCO Sahitya Samman of the year 2020. Ranendra's writing is dedicated to tribal life. Warm greetings to him In IFFCO we also encourage literature and art." Born on February 10, 1960 in Nalanda district of Bihar into a lower-middle-class family, Ranendra made tribal life the main subject of his writing. In his works, Ranendra closely examines the social, economic, and cultural changes taking place within tribal communities during the period of globalization and development.

Ranendra first came into the limelight through his debut novel 'Global Gaon ke Devta'. In this, the author has introduced a new perspective of looking at the tribal society. His second novel 'Gayab hota Desh' depicted the struggle of the 'Munda' tribals. Through his works, Ranendra has raised questions related to illiteracy, poverty, unemployment, displacement, infiltration, female exploitation, religious-linguistic identity. Apart from stories and novels, he has also written poems. His compositions have been published continuously in prestigious newspapers and magazines. A compilation of his poems has been published under the name 'A little woman. He has also edited a quarterly literary magazine 'Kanchi' from 1999 to 2005. His novel 'Gungi Rulai Ka Chorus', based on the houses of classical music, is going to be published soon.

This award was started in the year 2011 in the memory of the storyteller Shrilal Shukla. It is given every year to a Hindi writer whose works mainly depicted the problems, aspirations and struggles related to rural and agricultural life and marginalized people, displacement etc. So far this award has been conferred on Vidyasagar Nautiyal, Shekhar Joshi, Sanjeev, Mithileshwar, Ashtabhuja Shukla, Kamalakant Tripathi, Ramdev Dhurandhar, Ramdhari Singh 'Diwakar' and Mahesh Katare.

TRENDING

Updated Voice Access app now available for older Android versions

Norway to use all three vaccines to stop COVID-19, says health minister

FTSE 100 hits nine-month high as oil prices jump

Norway to use three vaccines to stop COVID-19 from early 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Thousands pay tribute to Thai royals amid calls for reform

Thousands of people gathered in Bangkok on Saturday to show their devotion to the Thai monarchy on the birthday of King Maha Vajiralongkorns late father, after months of street protests led by a youth movement demanding reform to royal powe...

Jadeja is grossly underrated and deserves more respect: Kaif

Former India batsman Mohammad Kaif feels that Ravindra Jadejas all-round skills has been grossly underrated and the team will miss him in the remainder two games of the three-match T20I series against Australia. Jadeja was ruled out of the ...

Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway's first phase to be open for public from May 1

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday said the first phase of the Mumbai- Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway from Nagpur to Shirdi will be thrown open to public on May 1, 2021. The chief minister made the announcement after revie...

ISL 7: Goa, Kerala seek first win of the season

After failing to register a win in their opening three games, FC Goa and Kerala Blasters FC will be desperate to grab their first three points in the Indian Super League Season 7, when they face each other at the Fatorda Stadium, here on Su...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020