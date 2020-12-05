Pakistan violates ceasefire in Poonch district

Pakistan resorted to an unprovoked ceasefire violation on Saturday by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along the Line of Control(LoC) in Qasba and Kirni sectors in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The ceasefire violation took place at 4 pm today. The Indian Army is giving a befitting reply.

Earlier today, Pakistan resorted to ceasefire violation in the Balakote sector in Poonch district.(ANI)