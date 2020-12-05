Rath Yatra to mark two years in office of Bhupesh Baghel-govt in Chhattisgarh

Left Menu
On completion of the second year of the Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel led government in Chhattisgarh, a 'Paryatan Rath' (chariot) and bike rally will be organised at Ram Van Gaman Tourism Circuit from December 14 to 17.

ANI | Raipur (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 05-12-2020 20:27 IST | Created: 05-12-2020 19:59 IST
Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh Bhupesh Baghel (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

On completion of the second year of the Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel led government in Chhattisgarh, a 'Paryatan Rath' (chariot) and bike rally will be organised at Ram Van Gaman Tourism Circuit from December 14 to 17. According to an official statement by Chhattisgarh government, the chariot and bike rally would commence from Sitamadi Harchauka area of Koriya district in the north of the state and from Ramram area of Sukma district in the south. Both the chariot and the rally would cover various destinations to meet and conclude at the Chandkhuri area on December 17.

During the rally, mementos and soil from various tourist sports will be collected as a souvenir, which would be used for planting saplings at Chandkhuri in a programme to be organized on December 17. As the rally concludes, Chief Guest of the programme would be presented a memento, the statement informed. The 'Paryatan Rath' Spiritual hymns and religious songs of Lord Shri Ram would be played during the rally.

District Administration officials along with local MLAs and public representatives would flag off the rally and 'rathyatra' from Sitamadi Harchauka and Ramaram. Mementos including -Torch, the Ramayana Holy Book and Flag- would be handed to the district biking group under the leadership of District Administration. Meanwhile, vehicles will be flagged off by dignitaries and public representatives. The rally will be held only till sunset of the day. The rally will be continued from the place where it had ended the previous day. The path will be followed as per the map of the proposed Ram Van Gaman Tourism circuit.(ANI)

