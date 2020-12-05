Left Menu
7 arrested under new anti-conversion law in UP's Sitapur

After a Hindu girl was allegedly abducted from her house, the Uttar Pradesh Police registered a case against eight accused under the new anti-conversion law in Sitapur district and arrested seven persons on Saturday.

ANI | Sitapur (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 05-12-2020 22:02 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

After a Hindu girl was allegedly abducted from her house, the Uttar Pradesh Police registered a case against eight accused under the new anti-conversion law in Sitapur district and arrested seven persons on Saturday. "A case has been registered against eight people under the new anti-conversion law," Additional Superintendent of Police (Sitapur) Rajeev Dikshit said. "Eight out of seven accused have been arrested till now. The main accused is yet to be arrested," police said.

Father of the girl has filed a case against the accused. He alleged that the main accused with the help of his aides forcibly converted her religion. The father also alleged that his daughter had gone with him with jewellery and cash. The police have deployed seven teams to nab the main accused.

The first case under Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance, 2020, was registered in Bareilly, where a man was accused of trying to forcibly convert a girl's faith and threaten her. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led UP Cabinet had cleared the Ordinance, proposing a maximum punishment of 10 years and fine for "love jihad" related offences on November 24. The Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance, 2020, makes religious conversion a non-bailable offence, inviting penalties of up to 10 years in prison if found guilty. (ANI)

