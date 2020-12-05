Left Menu
TN govt seeks Rs 3,758 crore as 'Nivar' relief from Centre

The sum is the estimated loss to human lives in terms of compensation, property, cattle and installations and infrastructure of various government departments, including TANGEDCO and civic bodies, state Revenue and Disaster Management Minister R B Udayakumar said on Saturday.This was conveyed to the visiting Central team when it held a meeting with senior officials at the Secretariat here, the Minister told reporters.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 05-12-2020 22:31 IST | Created: 05-12-2020 22:31 IST
(EDS: RPT AFTER CHANGING SLUG) Chennai Dec 5 (PTI): The Tamil Nadu government has asked the Centre to provide a financial assistance of Rs 3,758 crore for relief and restoration work in the cyclone 'Nivar'-ravaged districts of the state. The sum is the estimated loss to human lives in terms of compensation, property, cattle and installations and infrastructure of various government departments, including TANGEDCO and civic bodies, state Revenue and Disaster Management Minister R B Udayakumar said on Saturday.

This was conveyed to the visiting Central team when it held a meeting with senior officials at the Secretariat here, the Minister told reporters. The state officials, following an instruction from the Chief Minister K Palaniswami, briefed the team about the losses and sought immediate disbursal of Rs 3,108 crore to take up the restoration work without delay.

"We have sought Rs 650 crore as temporary relief and Rs 3,108 crore for taking up relief and restoration work on a permanent basis," Udayakumar said. Nivar, which ravaged at least 18 coastal districts, had caused widespread damage to crops and property, when it crossed the coast between Puducherry and Tamil Nadu on November 26.

The eight-member team, which arrived this evening, split into two groups to assess the damage in south and north Chennai, Chengalpattu, Puducherry, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Ranipet and Vellore districts. The team would wrap up the visit by holding a discussion with the Chief Minister on December 8, Udayakumar said.

