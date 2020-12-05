Left Menu
DU students join farmers' protest at Singhu border, express solidarity

Scores of students from Delhi University (DU) came to Singhu border on Saturday to express solidarity with the farmers who have been protesting against three recently enacted farm laws.

Updated: 05-12-2020 23:45 IST | Created: 05-12-2020 23:45 IST
DU Students serving 'Langar' to farmers at Singhu border. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

By Sahil Pandey Scores of students from Delhi University (DU) came to Singhu border on Saturday to express solidarity with the farmers who have been protesting against three recently enacted farm laws.

Students, many of them from DU's Faculty of Law, have been lending their help to the protesting farmers and have been engaged in several tasks including serving food to making posters. Rahul Jaina, a DU student, said that during the day they make posters and in the evening serve "langar".

"The enthusiasm is amazing here. Farmers are not happy with the three laws and we are showing our support." He said being with farmers was a motivation for them.

Ameer Singh Teema, also a student, said he was from Punjab and it was his duty to be here. "Every day 50 to 100 DU students are coming and I laud them. We provide medical care to farmers, listen to their grievances. Girl students ask elderly women about the problems they are facing," Teema told ANI.

He said representatives of college student unions from nearby areas have also been coming to extend their support to farmers. He said there had been references in the past to youth of Punjab "Udta Punjab" but we want to show that it is "uthta (rising) Punjab".

Teema said coming to the protest site and interacting with farmer has also helped create awareness among students about issues concerning agriculture. "Youth and celebrities have supported the movement. Diljit (Dosanjh) also gave money. This is affection for people," he said.

Thousands of farmers are protesting on Delhi border demanding repeal of The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act and The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act. (ANI)

