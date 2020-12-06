Left Menu
Development News Edition

Thackeray, SAD on same page over rights of states: Chandumajra

Talking to reporters here, Chandumajra, who met the chief minister here on Sunday, said Thackeray, who is also president of the Shiv Sena, supported the Akali Dals stand on the farmers protest. Alleging that revenues of states were being diluted, Chandumajra said there was a need for regional parties to unite against attempts to centralise the countrys politics.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-12-2020 15:22 IST | Created: 06-12-2020 15:19 IST
Thackeray, SAD on same page over rights of states: Chandumajra
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Shiromani Akali Dal MP Prem Singh Chandumajra on Sunday said Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray agrees with his party on the issue of the Centre's alleged interference into the "rights of state governments" in fields like education, agriculture and law and order. Talking to reporters here, Chandumajra, who met the chief minister here on Sunday, said Thackeray, who is also president of the Shiv Sena, supported the Akali Dal's stand on the farmers' protest.

Alleging that revenues of states were being diluted, Chandumajra said there was a need for regional parties to unite against "attempts to centralise" the country's politics. The Shiv Sena snapped ties with the BJP after the Maharashtra Assembly polls last year over the issue of sharing the chief ministerial post.

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) quit the BJP-led NDA in September this year to protest against the Centre's new agri- marketing laws. Thousands of farmers are sitting on various borders of New Delhi since November 26 against the laws and have called for a 'Bharat Bandh' on December 8.

"If states are strong, the nation will be stronger. If states are weak, the country will be weaker. Today, the country's political system is being centralised. The Shiromani Akali Dal is for federalism," Chandumajra said. "Even Uddhav Thackeray is of the view that rights of states need to be protected," he said.

Regional parties need to be united, the leader said. "Thackeray agrees with the Akali Dal on the issue of central government's interferencein state governments' rights in education, agriculture and law and order," he said, while alleging that "revenues of states are being diluted".

Chandumajra met Thackeray at 'Varsha', the official residence of Maharashtra's chief minister here. He said Thackeray supported the Akali Dal's stand on the ongoing farmers' protest.

Farmers have expressed apprehension that the new laws would pave the way for eliminating the safety cushion of Minimum Support Price and do away with the mandis leaving them at the mercy of big corporates. The Centre has repeatedly asserted that these mechanisms will remain.

"We want the ongoing talks to succeed. Otherwise, all political parties should unite in two weeks and discuss the future strategy. Laws for farmers were made without asking them. People for whom the laws are made are angry and are protesting on roads," Chandumajra said. He said parties will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind on the issue.

"Political parties will meet to discuss the future strategy. Thackeray agreed to attend the political parties' meeting in Delhi," he said. Meanwhile, a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office here said the Akali Dal leader stressed during the meeting that the farm laws were against the interests of farmers.

Thackeray said farmers are the "backbone of the country" and resolving their problems and difficulties should be the government's priority, as per the statement.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 to deal with bigger problems, thousands of lives at stake

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 titled ‘Battle of Heaven and Earth’ detailed spoilers released

Black Clover Chapter 274 titled ‘Outbreak of War’, Mereoleona attacks demon

One Punch Man Chapter 137’s possible release in Jan 2021, Saitama is missing in action

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Videos

Latest News

UK regulator who approved COVID jab says 'we are ready' for no-deal Brexit

The head of Britains medicines regulator, asked whether the COVID-19 vaccine rollout risked being disrupted if Britain and the European Union fail to reach a trade deal before the end of the Brexit transition period, said we are ready.Weve ...

2 on England cricket's touring party test positive for COVID

Two members of the England touring party in South Africa have returned unconfirmed positive tests for COVID-19, the England and Wales Cricket Board said Sunday, as the first one-day international was canceled because of a virus outbreak at ...

Australia post 194-5 against India in 2nd T20I

Put in to bat, Australia scored a challenging 194 for five against India in the second T20 International at the Sydney Cricket Ground here on Sunday. Skipper Matthew Wade made a quick-fire 32-ball 58 at the top, while Steve Smith hit 46 off...

Kushwaha-Nitish meeting triggers reunion buzz, RLSP chief downplays speculations

Amid buzz that former Union minister Upendra Kushwaha and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar may join hands again, following their recent meeting here four days ago, the RLSP chief on Sunday downplayed the speculations as premature guesswork. Kush...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020