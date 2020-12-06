Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vijender says will return Khel Ratna if farmers' demands not accepted

Indias first Olympic medallist in boxing and Congress leader Vijender Singh on Sunday threatened to return his Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award if the demands of farmers protesting against new agriculture laws are not accepted by the central government.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-12-2020 15:47 IST | Created: 06-12-2020 15:37 IST
Vijender says will return Khel Ratna if farmers' demands not accepted
Representative image. Image Credit: Twitter (@boxervijender)

India's first Olympic medallist in boxing and Congress leader Vijender Singh on Sunday threatened to return his Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award if the demands of farmers protesting against new agriculture laws are not accepted by the central government. The 35-year-old from Haryana's Bhiwani made an appearance at the protest site of the farmers -- Delhi's Singhu border.

"Enough is enough, if the government does not listen to the demands of the farmers, then I have decided that as a show of solidarity, I will return my Khel Ratna," Vijender told PTI. "I come from a family of farmers and army men, I can understand their pain and anxiety. It is high time that government pays heed to their demands," he added.

Vijender had won India's first Olympic medal in boxing, a bronze, in the 2008 Beijing Games. In 2009, he also became the first Indian boxer to clinch a world championships medal (a bronze). The same year, he was bestowed the country's highest sporting honour for his trailblazing achievements.

He currently plies his trade in the professional circuit and had even contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. "The award definitely means a lot to me but we also have to take a stand for things we believe in," he said.

"If the crisis is resolved with talks, then we would all be happy," he added. Earlier, former national boxing coach Gurbax Singh Sandhu, who was in-charge during the Beijing Olympics, had also talked about returning his Dronacharya award if the demands of the farmers were not addressed.

Vijender and Sandhu joined several former sportspersons in extending their support to the agitating farmers. Among them are Padma Shri and Arjuna awardee wrestler Kartar Singh, Arjuna awardee basketball player Sajjan Singh Cheema and Arjuna awardee hockey player Rajbir Kaur.

Thousands of farmers from Punjab and Haryana have stayed put at various Delhi border points for the past few days, protesting against the new farm laws, which they fear will dismantle the minimum support price system, leaving them at the "mercy" of big corporates. Farmers' concern is that these laws will eliminate the MSP and mandis that ensure earning. But the government says the MSP system will continue and the new laws will give farmers more options to sell their produce.

The government is holding talks with farmers, who have called for a 'Bharat Bandh' on December 8 and threatened to occupy toll plazas.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 to deal with bigger problems, thousands of lives at stake

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 titled ‘Battle of Heaven and Earth’ detailed spoilers released

Black Clover Chapter 274 titled ‘Outbreak of War’, Mereoleona attacks demon

One Punch Man Chapter 137’s possible release in Jan 2021, Saitama is missing in action

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Videos

Latest News

Sports Highlights

The following are the topexpected stories at 1700 hours EXPECTED STORIES Report of second T20I between India and Australia in Sydney. Post-match press conference copies from Sydney.Report of ISL match between Mumbai FC and Odisha FC. Report...

Judge's death: Guj HC, other courts to remain shut on Monday

The Gujarat High Court and subordinate courts in the state will remain closed on Monday on account of the death of Justice G R Udhwani, the HC said on Sunday. Justice Udhwani 59, the sitting HC judge, tested positive for COVID-19 on Novembe...

72-year-old dies trying to save his cows, calves from fire

A 72-year-old farmer has died of burn injuries he received during an attempt to save his cows and calves trapped inside a burning thatched cowshed here, police said on Sunday. Superintendent of Police Vipin Mishra said the incident happened...

Volkswagen CEO expects autonomous cars on market from 2025-2030

The chief executive of Volkswagen , the worlds largest vehicle maker by sales, expects autonomous vehicles to be ready for sale between 2025 and 2030, he told a magazine.Herbert Diess cited the improving performance of computer chips needed...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020