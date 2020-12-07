Left Menu
Five with terror group links held following encounter in east Delhi

Five persons who have alleged linkages with terror groups have been apprehended following an exchange of fire in Shakarpur area of east Delhi on Monday, the police said.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-12-2020 10:10 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 10:10 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Five persons who have alleged linkages with terror groups have been apprehended following an exchange of fire in Shakarpur area of east Delhi on Monday, the police said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Special Cell Pramod Kushwaha said that weapons and other incriminating materials have been recovered from their possession.

"Five persons apprehended following an exchange of fire in Shakarpur area of Delhi. Two of them are from Punjab, three are from Kashmir. Weapons and other incriminating materials recovered," he said. Top officials of Delhi Police said the group was backed by Pakistan's intelligence agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) for narco-terrorism.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

