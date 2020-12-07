Left Menu
BSP extends support to 'Bharat Bandh' call by farmers

The Bahujan Samaj Party BSP on Monday extended support to the Bharat Bandh called by protesting farmers, with party chief Mayawati appealing to the Centre to accept their demands. Farmer organisations have given a Bharat Bandh call on December 8, and the BSP supports it.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 07-12-2020 12:37 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 12:19 IST
BSP extends support to 'Bharat Bandh' call by farmers
BSP Chief Mayawati (Photo ANI) Image Credit: ANI

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Monday extended support to the 'Bharat Bandh' called by protesting farmers, with party chief Mayawati appealing to the Centre to accept their demands. In a tweet on Monday, she said, "Farmers are protesting against three farm laws and are demanding their withdrawal. Farmer organisations have given a 'Bharat Bandh' call on December 8, and the BSP supports it. Along with this, it appeals to the Centre to accept the demands of farmers." The BSP is among several political parties, including the Congress and the AAP, that are supporting the nationwide strike called by farmers.

